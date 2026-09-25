Mandeep K Bhandari named CBSE Chair after OSMS system glitches
India
Mandeep K Bhandari, a senior IAS officer, has just been named the new chairman of CBSE.
He steps in after technical glitches in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system caused complaints over Class 12 answer-sheet evaluation and access.
Now, he has been appointed chairperson of CBSE under the Ministry of Education.
Bhandari temporarily upgraded to Additional Secretary
Bhandari's appointment as CBSE Chairperson has been temporarily upgraded to the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary to the Government of India and comes at a crucial moment: CBSE's move to digital evaluation hit some bumps this year.
With his experience handling big roles in Jammu and at the Health Ministry, there is hope he can smooth out the process so students and teachers do not face more surprises next exam season.