Mandla district Ganesh pandal electrocution kills 4, 2 critically injured
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district; four people lost their lives after being electrocuted at a Ganesh pandal.
The tragedy struck after the idol immersion, when several people had gone to sleep on the pandal platform.
Two others are in critical condition and are currently receiving hospital care.
Short circuit suspected, officials investigating
Early reports point to either a short circuit or a broken electrical wire as the likely cause.
Police and administrative officials quickly arrived to manage things and have started investigating what went wrong.