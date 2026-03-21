Mangalagiri: Female doctor attempts suicide after being harassed by superior
India
An officer at AIIMS Mangalagiri, Nutakki Mohana Chary, has been detained for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague, both at work and through repeated phone calls.
The situation took a serious turn when the victim, deeply affected by the harassment, attempted suicide. Thankfully, she is now recovering.
Police have registered a case
Police have registered a case and are actively investigating after the woman's complaint.
Authorities are encouraging anyone facing similar issues to reach out for help by calling 100, reminding everyone that support is available during tough times.