Mangalvedha 14-year-old dies by suicide after forced marriage, 2 arrested
India
A 14-year-old girl from Mangalvedha, Maharashtra, died by suicide after being forced to marry a 19-year-old.
Her husband and father-in-law have been arrested for allegedly pushing her to this point.
Police book 5 in suicide case
Police say the girl faced mental and physical abuse at home, including heavy household work despite being underage.
Five people are now booked in connection with her death.
Sadly, this case is a painful reminder that more needs to be done to protect children from such situations.