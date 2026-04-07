Manipur: 3 killed in firing during protest against kids' killings 

At least three people were killed and several others injured when Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel opened fire at a protest in Bishnupur district's Tronglaobi Maning in Manipur , local media reported. The protest was against the recent rocket attack by suspected Kuki militants that left two minor siblings dead and their mother critically injured. Eyewitnesses said the crowd accused security forces of harboring armed groups and tried to storm a nearby CRPF camp, leading to damage inside the camp.

Escalating violence Tension remains high in the area As tensions rose, CRPF personnel opened fire on the crowd to disperse them. At least three people were killed on the spot and many others injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in private vehicles and ambulances, with some being referred to Imphal for critical treatment. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed but tension remains high in the area with more people gathering nearby.

Statewide unrest Widespread protests across Manipur The Bishnupur incident has sparked widespread protests across Manipur. In Moirang, protesters gathered at the police station and blocked roads with burning tires. Demonstrations were also reported from Pangei, Mantripukhri in Imphal East, Lilong and Tiddim Road, including Hodam Leirak. In light of the unrest, the government has suspended internet services in five districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur. The suspension includes mobile data, broadband, VSAT and VPN services for three days from 2:00pm starting April 7.

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