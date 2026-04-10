Manipur Chief Minister calls security meeting after blast kills children
India
After a tragic blast in Tronglaobi that took the lives of two children, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh quickly called a high-level security meeting on Thursday.
Joined by top state officials, he focused on how to handle ongoing law and order issues and keep people safe.
Central intelligence flags unrest in Manipur
Central intelligence has flagged attempts to disrupt peace in Manipur.
The government is stepping up security across sensitive areas.