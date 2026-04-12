Manipur extends mobile internet ban 2 days after Bishnupur unrest
India
Manipur has extended its mobile internet ban for another two days in five districts, hoping to keep things calm after recent protests turned deadly in Bishnupur.
The unrest followed a tragic explosion that killed two children, and security forces allegedly fired at protesters, leaving two more dead and dozens injured.
Officials cite misinformation, limited broadband restored
Officials say the ban is meant to stop the spread of rumors and misinformation on apps like WhatsApp and Facebook, which could spark more violence.
While mobile data stays off for now, some broadband services are back with restrictions, trying to balance keeping people connected while maintaining order.