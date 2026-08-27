Manipur: Four Naga civilians killed, one missing after ambush 

The deceased have been identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of Right Path School; T Khullen; Mariakdibou Wijunamai; Anil Wijunamai, who were both executive members of Makui Youth Club; and Japou MK, a student leader from Thonglang Akutpa.

The injured person has been identified as Gaikamang Ringkangmai.

Wisobou Charenamai, the chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority, is reported missing after the ambush.