Manipur: Four Naga civilians killed, one missing after ambush
What's the story
Four Naga civilians were killed, one was injured and one remained missing after an ambush by suspected Kuki militants along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. The attack took place at around 8:30am between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga, which is a crucial route for Naga communities. All four victims were reportedly shot at point-blank range.
Casualties
Deceased include school principal
The deceased have been identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of Right Path School; T Khullen; Mariakdibou Wijunamai; Anil Wijunamai, who were both executive members of Makui Youth Club; and Japou MK, a student leader from Thonglang Akutpa.
The injured person has been identified as Gaikamang Ringkangmai.
Wisobou Charenamai, the chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority, is reported missing after the ambush.
Remark
NPO calls for bandh
In protest against the killings, the Naga People's Organization (NPO) has called for the immediate shutdown of all shops and business establishments in Senapati district.
These killings occurred months after six Liangmai Naga residents were kidnapped and brutally killed.
In June, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur, admitted that members of their community massacred the six villagers "out of emotion" after three Thadou church leaders were killed in an ambush a month ago.