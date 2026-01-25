Manipur: Meitei man killed by suspected Kuki militants
Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, 31, from the Meitei community, was abducted and shot dead by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur on January 21.
Singh and his wife Chingnu Haokip were taken from their home in Tuibong; a video of the killing shows Singh pleading before being shot at close range.
The group behind the attack is reportedly not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.
Police response and local protests
Police have opened a case and are searching for those responsible.
The government offered Singh's family ₹10 lakh compensation, but his relatives have refused to accept his body until their demands for justice are met.
Protests have broken out in Kakching Khunou, with locals and leaders urging swift action as tensions remain high.