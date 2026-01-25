Manipur: Meitei man killed by suspected Kuki militants India Jan 25, 2026

Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, 31, from the Meitei community, was abducted and shot dead by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur on January 21.

Singh and his wife Chingnu Haokip were taken from their home in Tuibong; a video of the killing shows Singh pleading before being shot at close range.

The group behind the attack is reportedly not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.