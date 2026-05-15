Manipur police rescue 28 hostages after May 13 attacks
India
After a tense few days, police in Manipur have managed to free 28 people from the Kuki and Naga communities who were taken hostage during violent attacks on May 13.
These attacks sadly led to the deaths of three church leaders, injuries to four others, and a civilian was shot.
10 people are still being held, but officials say efforts are ongoing to bring everyone home safely.
Naga women and Kuki residents freed
Among those freed were 12 Naga women from Konsakhul village and several Kuki men and women from Senapati district.
Two Salesian brothers of Don Bosco also made it back safely.
Manipur's Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam shared that they are working closely with communities to secure the safe return of the remaining hostages.