Manipur police rescue 28 hostages after May 13 attacks India May 15, 2026

After a tense few days, police in Manipur have managed to free 28 people from the Kuki and Naga communities who were taken hostage during violent attacks on May 13.

These attacks sadly led to the deaths of three church leaders, injuries to four others, and a civilian was shot.

10 people are still being held, but officials say efforts are ongoing to bring everyone home safely.