Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao surrenders to Andhra Pradesh police
After about 36 years underground, Chelluri Narayana Rao, better known as Suresh, has surrendered to Andhra Pradesh police.
Suresh was a major figure in the Maoist movement and played a key role in the 2018 Araku Valley attack that killed two politicians.
His surrender marks a big moment for both law enforcement and those affected by years of insurgency.
Chelluri Narayana Rao to receive 25L
Suresh joined around November 1990 and later rose to senior leadership positions within the Maoist ranks, is alleged to have led the 2018 Araku ambush and participated in several ambushes and raids across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Under the state's surrender policy, he'll receive ₹25 lakh and support to restart his life.
Eight other Maoists also surrendered alongside him, a sign that recent counter-insurgency efforts are making an impact and that things could be changing on the ground.