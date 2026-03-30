Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao surrenders to Andhra Pradesh police

Chelluri Narayana Rao to receive 25L

Suresh joined around November 1990 and later rose to senior leadership positions within the Maoist ranks, is alleged to have led the 2018 Araku ambush and participated in several ambushes and raids across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Under the state's surrender policy, he'll receive ₹25 lakh and support to restart his life.

Eight other Maoists also surrendered alongside him, a sign that recent counter-insurgency efforts are making an impact and that things could be changing on the ground.