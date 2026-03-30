Maoist violence in India at lowest in over 2 decades
India
Good news on the safety front: Maoist-related violence in India has dropped to its lowest in over two decades.
As of March 24, 2026, there were just 42 violent incidents and six deaths reported this year.
Compared to 2010 (annual totals through 2025), that's an 82% drop in attacks and a massive 90% decrease in fatalities among civilians and security forces.
India credits development while violence persists
The government credits a mix of tighter security and big development pushes: think about 17,500km of new roads, mobile towers, post offices, schools, and health camps in former conflict zones.
Still, even with these improvements, some violence continues, reminding us that while things are much better, the struggle isn't completely over yet.