Maoist violence in India at lowest in over 2 decades India Mar 30, 2026

Good news on the safety front: Maoist-related violence in India has dropped to its lowest in over two decades.

As of March 24, 2026, there were just 42 violent incidents and six deaths reported this year.

Compared to 2010 (annual totals through 2025), that's an 82% drop in attacks and a massive 90% decrease in fatalities among civilians and security forces.