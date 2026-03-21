Mapping antibiotic resistance in Indian cities using wastewater

Researchers just used wastewater surveillance to map the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. By testing hundreds of samples from 2022 to 2024, they've created the first big-picture look at this problem in Indian cities.

Top troublemakers Klebsiella pneumoniae was the top troublemaker in Chennai and Mumbai; Pseudomonas aeruginosa showed up most in Kolkata.

Resistance genes for tetracycline and beta-lactam antibiotics were especially good at spreading between bacteria — making it tougher to treat infections.

Similar patterns While each city had its own mix of microbes (thanks to local conditions), the ways these bacteria resist antibiotics stayed pretty much the same everywhere.

Researchers used advanced DNA tools to spot resistance genes that older methods might miss.

New standard operating procedure (SOP) Based on these findings, CCMB developed and validated a standard operating procedure (SOP) intended to enable expanded wastewater monitoring for antibiotic resistance across India.

The SOP provides guidance for sample storage (4°C for up to seven days) and for sending samples to centralized testing hubs, supporting broader wastewater surveillance that can help detect outbreaks earlier.