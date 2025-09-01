Maratha quota protest: Women journalists harassed, say TV Journalists Association

Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation

Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation has drawn huge crowds and caused major traffic jams in South Mumbai.

With plans to intensify his strike, tensions are rising as authorities try to keep order, while journalist associations and the Mumbai Press Club call for protection of press freedom and women's safety.

The Mumbai Press Club and political leaders have spoken out, calling for respect and safe reporting spaces during protests that show no sign of slowing down.