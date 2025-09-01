Maratha quota protest: Women journalists harassed, say TV Journalists Association
The TV Journalists Association has alleged that women journalists covering the Maratha quota protests at Azad Maidan were harassed and blocked by supporters of activist Manoj Jarange.
The TV Journalists Association has filed a complaint, urging Jarange to ensure media safety and access.
If things don't improve, they're ready to boycott the protest.
Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation
Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation has drawn huge crowds and caused major traffic jams in South Mumbai.
With plans to intensify his strike, tensions are rising as authorities try to keep order, while journalist associations and the Mumbai Press Club call for protection of press freedom and women's safety.
The Mumbai Press Club and political leaders have spoken out, calling for respect and safe reporting spaces during protests that show no sign of slowing down.