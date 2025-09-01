PM Modi meets Xi, discusses border issues, trade gaps
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tianjin for the SCO Summit—his first China visit in seven years.
He met President Xi Jinping to discuss easing border tensions, fixing trade gaps, and working together on counter-terrorism.
Modi also caught up with leaders from Maldives, Myanmar, and Nepal to boost cooperation across the neighborhood.
Talks on defense, trade, and security links
With Xi, Modi pushed for a 'fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable' solution to the India-China border dispute and talked about balancing trade.
His chat with Maldives's Mohamed Muizzu focused on development projects.
Talks with Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing were about ramping up trade and security links as part of India's Act East policy.
With Nepal's KP Sharma Oli, he reinforced strong bilateral ties.
Modi also voiced interest in deeper defense and green energy partnerships with Vietnam.