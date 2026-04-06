Masked driver arrested after breaching Delhi Assembly, placing bouquet inside
What's the story
The masked man who breached the security of the Delhi Assembly on Monday afternoon by ramming his car through Gate No. 2 has been arrested. The incident occurred at around 2:00pm when a white Tata Sierra with Uttar Pradesh registration number UP-26 AZ 8090 broke through Gate No. 2. The driver exited the vehicle, placed a bouquet near Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's office porch, and fled. A Delhi Secretariat official said the driver also threw ink at the Speaker's car.
Escape details
Eyewitness account of the incident
Delhi Police have also recovered the car. Police sources stated the CRPF guards who were stationed at the gate could not stop the car due to its speed. The bouquet was inspected and no bomb or suspicious items were found. An eyewitness told ANI, "I saw a white car. It hit the gate and entered the Delhi Assembly." The witness added that after security personnel approached the vehicle, they exited it quickly.
Identity
Driver identified
The driver has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, and the car was seized in Roop Nagar, a heavily populated residential neighborhood in North Delhi. According to News18, two other people, both taxi drivers, have also been arrested in connection with the incident. However, preliminary investigations do not show their involvement in the security breach.