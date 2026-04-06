Masked driver arrested after breaching Delhi Assembly, placing bouquet inside 

Escape details

Eyewitness account of the incident

Delhi Police have also recovered the car. Police sources stated the CRPF guards who were stationed at the gate could not stop the car due to its speed. The bouquet was inspected and no bomb or suspicious items were found. An eyewitness told ANI, "I saw a white car. It hit the gate and entered the Delhi Assembly." The witness added that after security personnel approached the vehicle, they exited it quickly.