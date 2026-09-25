Matthew VanDyke, Ukrainian national released from Tihar on default bail
India
Matthew VanDyke, an American mercenary, and one Ukrainian national have been released from Tihar Jail after getting default bail.
They were arrested by India's National Investigation Agency, or NIA, while the NIA is probing their involvement in a drone-warfare training camp linked to Myanmar's ethnic armed groups.
With the court's OK, both can visit their families in the US and Ukraine for a month, though there are some conditions attached.
Other Ukrainian citizens remain detained
Five other Ukrainian citizens were yet to be released. The special NIA court is handling things.
VanDyke was arrested earlier this year over the NIA's probe into a drone-warfare training camp linked to Myanmar's ethnic armed groups; now, with bail granted, he'll wait out the investigation instead of jail.