MBBS session delayed to September 15 after NEET-UG counseling pushback
If you were gearing up for your MBBS academic session on September 8, there's a slight change: sessions will now kick off around September 15.
The delay comes from NEET-UG counseling being pushed back, thanks to student requests for more joining time, difficulties in traveling under the All India Quota, and ongoing court cases.
The second round of counseling now runs until September 18, and later rounds could even stretch into October.
Health official says mid-September start likely
A health ministry official says starting classes mid-September should help keep things on track while giving students a little breathing room to sort out admissions and travel.
Even if counseling isn't fully wrapped up by then, the delay is likely to be limited, with the academic session expected to begin around September 15, without waiting for the entire counseling process to conclude.