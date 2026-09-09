MCD begins demolitions near Satya Niketan after collapse kills 7

About 50 MCD officials are inspecting buildings for construction violations and have told residents to move out immediately.

The area feels empty, with barricades up and many students leaving their PGs in a hurry.

Aarti, a statistics student at Sri Venkateswara College, said, "The building was so fragile, it felt like it would fall any day. I had applied for the hostel last month, and officials told me that I was on the waiting list."