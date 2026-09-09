MCD demolishes 34, seals 17 citywide after Satya Niketan collapse
After a deadly paying-guest building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has gone all in on making the city safer.
On Wednesday, they carried out 34 demolition actions and sealed 17 more across all zones.
They also handed out 22 show-cause notices and issued four more demolition orders, targeting spots like Kucha Chelan, Bazar Sitaram, Vikas Nagar, and Dwarka Sector 17.
MCD surveys 1,243 Delhi paying-guest accommodations
MCD is now surveying around 1,243 paying-guest accommodations, where about 24,000 people live, to figure out which ones are safe, need repairs, or are just too risky.
This survey wraps up by September 10 and is part of a bigger push to stop future disasters.
MCD says it is committed to keeping public spaces safe by taking action wherever needed.