MCD demolishes 34, seals 17 citywide after Satya Niketan collapse

After a deadly paying-guest building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has gone all in on making the city safer.

On Wednesday, they carried out 34 demolition actions and sealed 17 more across all zones.

They also handed out 22 show-cause notices and issued four more demolition orders, targeting spots like Kucha Chelan, Bazar Sitaram, Vikas Nagar, and Dwarka Sector 17.