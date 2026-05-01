MEA ends Heads of Mission conference in New Delhi

Heads of Mission highlight China, multipolarity

This year, the conference zoomed in on topics like "Dimensions of China's Influence" and "Promoting Multipolarity," showing a clear push for strategic thinking.

There was also a big emphasis on economic diplomacy (especially with concerns about the Strait of Hormuz affecting trade) and setting specific goals to boost foreign investment.

Interestingly, Quad-related issues were not discussed this time around, keeping the spotlight firmly on immediate priorities.