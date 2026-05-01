MEA ends Heads of Mission conference in New Delhi
India's Ministry of External Affairs just wrapped up its annual Heads of Mission Conference in New Delhi from April 28 to 30, 2026.
The event brought together top diplomats to map out India's foreign policy priorities: think neighborhood relations, the West Asia crisis, and how to handle China's growing influence.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted how much India's global presence has grown over the past decade.
Heads of Mission highlight China, multipolarity
This year, the conference zoomed in on topics like "Dimensions of China's Influence" and "Promoting Multipolarity," showing a clear push for strategic thinking.
There was also a big emphasis on economic diplomacy (especially with concerns about the Strait of Hormuz affecting trade) and setting specific goals to boost foreign investment.
Interestingly, Quad-related issues were not discussed this time around, keeping the spotlight firmly on immediate priorities.