MEA's 10-word response after Trump reshares post calling India 'hellhole' 

In his post, Trump shared Savage's criticism of US birthright citizenship laws, which he claimed were being misused. Savage alleged that these individuals travel to the US late in pregnancy for their children to automatically acquire American citizenship, a practice known as "birth tourism." "A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hellhole on the planet," the letter says.

Civilizational response

Iran comes in defense of India, China

Iran has come out in defense of India and China. The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad called them "China and India are the cradles of Civilization" on X. "In fact, the #hellhole is where its war-criminal president threatened to decimate the civilization in Iran," it wrote. It was referring to Trump's past threats, where he threatened that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if his terms were not met.