Meenakshi Pandey assaulted by father-in-law in Kanpur over alleged dowry
India
A disturbing video from Kanpur has gone viral, showing Meenakshi Pandey being assaulted by her father-in-law over alleged dowry demands.
The incident happened on April 10, just after Meenakshi returned from her maternal home.
She says her in-laws have pressured her for two bighas of land and ₹20 lakh since her marriage in 2020.
Police file FIR, 1 arrest made
Meenakshi alleges the abuse happened in front of her five-year-old daughter and that other family members were involved too.
She also shared that anyone who tried to help was threatened by her in-laws.
After the video went viral, police finally stepped in: an FIR was filed and one arrest made.