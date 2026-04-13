Meerut woman Priyanka found dead after reportedly 4 months

Uday Bhan Biswas admits Priyanka's death

Priyanka lived with her father, Uday Bhan Biswas, who had gone missing before her body was found. He was later tracked down and admitted she had died at home.

Neighbors described the family as quiet and mostly kept to themselves. Relatives mentioned Priyanka had struggled with mental health issues since losing her mother in 2013.

The investigation is ongoing as police try to understand the events leading up to this tragic situation.