Meerut woman Priyanka found dead after reportedly 4 months
India
A 34-year-old woman, Priyanka, was found dead in her locked Meerut home: her remains had reportedly been there for four months before being discovered.
Police are now trying to piece together what happened and why her death went unnoticed for so long.
Uday Bhan Biswas admits Priyanka's death
Priyanka lived with her father, Uday Bhan Biswas, who had gone missing before her body was found. He was later tracked down and admitted she had died at home.
Neighbors described the family as quiet and mostly kept to themselves. Relatives mentioned Priyanka had struggled with mental health issues since losing her mother in 2013.
The investigation is ongoing as police try to understand the events leading up to this tragic situation.