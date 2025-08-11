Meghalaya: Bangladeshi men abduct Indian shopkeeper, assault him over robbery

Police arrest 5 Bangladeshi men

Meghalaya police and the BSF quickly began investigating.

Five suspects—including one believed to be a Bangladeshi police officer—were arrested after combing nearby villages.

Officers seized weapons, explosives, Bangladeshi currency, a ₹500 Indian currency note, and a Bangladesh police ID card.

Police say they're questioning the suspects to figure out their motive and if others were involved.

Meanwhile, BSF has ramped up patrols along the mostly unfenced border to prevent more incidents like this.