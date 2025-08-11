Meghalaya: Bangladeshi men abduct Indian shopkeeper, assault him over robbery
Nine armed men, suspected to be from Bangladesh, stormed a shop in Rongdongai village, Meghalaya on August 9 and took the owner, Balsrang A Marak, hostage.
Marak managed to escape and hide in another house, but the group broke in and assaulted him before running off.
Police arrest 5 Bangladeshi men
Meghalaya police and the BSF quickly began investigating.
Five suspects—including one believed to be a Bangladeshi police officer—were arrested after combing nearby villages.
Officers seized weapons, explosives, Bangladeshi currency, a ₹500 Indian currency note, and a Bangladesh police ID card.
Police say they're questioning the suspects to figure out their motive and if others were involved.
Meanwhile, BSF has ramped up patrols along the mostly unfenced border to prevent more incidents like this.