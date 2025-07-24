Next Article
Meghalaya wants pre-marital HIV test, like Goa
Meghalaya is looking to make HIV testing a must before marriage, as cases keep climbing—especially in East Khasi Hills, where over 3,400 people have tested positive but less than half are getting treatment.
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh says the idea is to protect couples and catch undiagnosed cases early.
This move follows similar talks happening in Goa.
Many still avoid getting tested at all
Lyngdoh pointed out that 159 people died after stopping their HIV meds, and many still avoid getting tested at all.
To tackle these gaps, the government plans to meet with doctors and experts before finalizing any law.
The aim: smarter policies that actually reach those most at risk, like injecting drug users.