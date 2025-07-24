Over 2 lakh Indians renounce citizenship every year: Key stats

In 2024, over 2,16,219 Indians decided to give up their citizenship—a number that's stayed above one lakh every year since 2011. While it's just below the count from two years ago, it still signals a steady wave of people choosing new passports and new homes.

Why are so many Indians giving up their citizenship? More than 18 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship since 2011, often for better education, healthcare, or simply more travel freedom—since the Indian passport has its limits.

India doesn't allow dual citizenship either, so moving abroad for bigger opportunities means making a tough call.

US, Canada, UK top new nationalities list The US, Canada, and the UK top the list for new nationalities—but some are even moving to places like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

It shows how global ambitions and lifestyle choices are reshaping where young Indians see their future.