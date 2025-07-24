Next Article
Modi gifts King Charleserv Sonoma dove tree sapling too
During his UK trip, PM Modi gifted King Charles III a Sonoma dove tree sapling at Sandringham Estate—part of his "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign that encourages planting trees for mothers.
The gesture highlights both leaders' focus on the environment.
Modi's UK visit included signing India-UK free
Modi's visit also included signing a landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement with PM Keir Starmer, aiming to boost economic ties.
He met cricket stars, checked out a Premier League trophy, and even gifted a signed bat.
Next up: he's heading to the Maldives for their Independence Day celebrations to strengthen regional friendships.