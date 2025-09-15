Chinese actor Yu Menglong's sudden death raises suspicions: Here's why
What's the story
Chinese actor Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, was found dead at 37 on September 11. His agency confirmed the news after a paparazzi broke the story in a now-deleted post. The Eternal Love actor's body was reportedly discovered in the early morning after he hung out with friends at his apartment in Beijing till about 2:00am. While police have ruled out foul play, several details are raising suspicions among netizens.
Suspicion
Alleged images of the scene show marks and scratches
Alleged images of the scene before police sealed it off show scratches and marks on and around the window. The insect screen on the windows is also difficult to remove without special tools, raising further suspicion. Menglong reportedly had a fear of heights, which added to the doubts about his suicide.
Video
Was Menglong being threatened? Viral clip raises questions
The buzz intensified after a clip, allegedly taken by a neighbor, went viral on X and other sites. The actor seems to be howling in the clip, hinting at an immense mental toll. "You'll only stop threatening me after you've toyed with me to death," he can be heard saying. The authenticity of the clip has not been verified. Menglong was known for his roles in Go Princess Go, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, and Feud.