'Two Much' trailer: Aamir, Salman light up Twinkle-Kajol's chat show

The trailer of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol 's upcoming chat show, Two Much, was unveiled on Monday. At the trailer launch event, Khanna jokingly said she and Kajol made "cold calls" and whoever agreed ended up on their show. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25 and feature Aamir Khan , Salman Khan , Varun Dhawan, and Govinda, among others.

Show format 'Two Much': Kajol-Khanna turn traditional talk show on its head The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of their favorite stars, filled with inside jokes, memories, career-defining moments, and spicy linkups and rumors. Kajol, who is hosting for the first time, said in a statement to IANS, "Twinkle and I go way back... That's really where the idea of this talk show came from." She added that they have turned the "traditional talk-show format on its head."

Guest selection We telemarketers, insurance agents: Khanna on guest approach At the trailer launch, Khanna said, "And you said that we called our friends...who says these are friends. They're not. I mean we behave like insurance agents and telemarketers. We made cold calls to whoever said yes, we got them on our show." The show will also feature Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.