'Two Much' trailer: Aamir, Salman light up Twinkle-Kajol's chat show
What's the story
The trailer of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's upcoming chat show, Two Much, was unveiled on Monday. At the trailer launch event, Khanna jokingly said she and Kajol made "cold calls" and whoever agreed ended up on their show. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25 and feature Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Govinda, among others.
Show format
'Two Much': Kajol-Khanna turn traditional talk show on its head
The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of their favorite stars, filled with inside jokes, memories, career-defining moments, and spicy linkups and rumors. Kajol, who is hosting for the first time, said in a statement to IANS, "Twinkle and I go way back... That's really where the idea of this talk show came from." She added that they have turned the "traditional talk-show format on its head."
Take a look at the trailer here
no scripts, no filter, they're just having Two Much fun ✨#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25
Guest selection
We telemarketers, insurance agents: Khanna on guest approach
At the trailer launch, Khanna said, "And you said that we called our friends...who says these are friends. They're not. I mean we behave like insurance agents and telemarketers. We made cold calls to whoever said yes, we got them on our show." The show will also feature Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.
Show philosophy
What to expect from the show?
Khanna added that she has always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humor. "This isn't about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief," she said. "For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it's a chance to see their favorite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun."