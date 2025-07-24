Next Article
Another fake bomb threat in Himachal school; email sent again
A private school near Dharamshala got a bomb threat email on Thursday, leading to a quick security sweep with bomb squads and sniffer dogs.
This follows similar threats sent to Shimla schools just a day earlier—all of which turned out to be fake.
DGP asks people not to panic
No bombs or suspicious items were found during the search, and police have confirmed it was just another hoax.
Officials are now trying to track down whoever sent the emails.
DGP Ashok Tewari has asked people not to panic, assuring that police are on top of things and will take action against those behind these false alarms.