Punjab men form human bridge to rescue kids from flood

With water waist-deep and a five-foot gap in the road, the two formed a human chain so all the children—and about 10 other villagers—could get across. Locals called it classic "jugaad" (clever fix) and honored them for stepping up when it mattered most.

Road still hasn't been repaired

Even after this brave rescue, the broken road still hasn't been repaired. It's the only way in or out for work and school in Malleyan village.

People keep asking local officials for help, but nothing's changed—leaving everyone worried about what might happen next time it floods.