Droupadi Murmu completes 3 years as India's 1st tribal President
Droupadi Murmu just hit her three-year milestone as India's first tribal President.
She's made inclusivity a priority and put India on the map with historic visits to Fiji, Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi—no Indian president had ever been there before.
Along the way, she picked up top honors from Fiji and Timor-Leste and received honorary doctorates in Algeria and Slovakia.
What she has done for inclusivity
Murmu's also been working to make presidential spaces more welcoming.
She's improved access for differently-abled visitors at Amrit Udyan and the Rashtrapati Museum, kicked off the 'purple fest' to celebrate inclusivity, opened Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun to everyone, and launched an online portal for auctioning official gifts.
With over 11 lakh people visiting Amrit Udyan so far, it's clear she wants these spaces to feel open to all.