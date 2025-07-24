Droupadi Murmu completes 3 years as India's 1st tribal President

What she has done for inclusivity

Murmu's also been working to make presidential spaces more welcoming.

She's improved access for differently-abled visitors at Amrit Udyan and the Rashtrapati Museum, kicked off the 'purple fest' to celebrate inclusivity, opened Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun to everyone, and launched an online portal for auctioning official gifts.

With over 11 lakh people visiting Amrit Udyan so far, it's clear she wants these spaces to feel open to all.