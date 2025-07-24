RSS chief meets Muslim leaders for dialogue, outreach
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sat down with over 50 Muslim religious leaders and scholars in Delhi on Thursday, aiming to build bridges and encourage peaceful coexistence.
The meeting, organized by the All India Imam Organisation's Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, also saw top RSS leaders joining in.
This is part of ongoing efforts by the RSS to reduce communal tension and foster understanding between communities.
This isn't a one-off—similar outreach meetings happened in 2019 and 2022.
With the RSS marking its 100th year and AIIO turning 50, both groups are highlighting dialogue over division.
Past talks with figures like S.Y. Quraishi have helped set a tone for open conversation.
By encouraging community leaders to talk things out, these efforts hope to chip away at mistrust and make social harmony feel more real for everyone—especially young people growing up in a diverse India.