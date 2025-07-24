Next Article
Pregnant teen jumps to death after alleged abuse by partner
A 17-year-old girl, eight months pregnant, died after allegedly jumping from a third-floor terrace in northwest Delhi on July 19.
She was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
Police say she'd been living with Pinku, a laborer from her Bihar village, and had faced repeated abuse.
Police have charged Pinku with abetment of suicide and rape
According to her sister, Pinku kept the girl with him against her will and sexually assaulted her.
Even after family tried to intervene, the abuse continued when she returned to Delhi.
Based on statements and medical reports, police have charged Pinku with abetment of suicide and rape under strict laws—but as of July 24, he's still missing and the investigation is ongoing.