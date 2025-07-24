Weekend weather: Cyclone Wipha to bring heavy rains across UP

Eastern UP still catching up on its usual rain

Southern and western UP (think Sonbhadra and nearby areas) can expect heavy rain with thunder and lightning.

Bundelkhand and southern Vindhya are likely to see above-normal rainfall through the end of July.

While eastern UP is still catching up on its usual rain, the west has already seen more than average—so this boost could help balance things out, but also means keeping an eye out for local flooding or travel disruptions.