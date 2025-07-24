Next Article
Weekend weather: Cyclone Wipha to bring heavy rains across UP
Get ready for a wetter weekend—IMD says monsoon rains are about to get stronger across Uttar Pradesh starting July 25, thanks to a low-pressure area linked to cyclone 'Wipha.'
Showers will kick off in the east and west on Friday and reach Lucknow by Saturday, sticking around for three to four days.
Eastern UP still catching up on its usual rain
Southern and western UP (think Sonbhadra and nearby areas) can expect heavy rain with thunder and lightning.
Bundelkhand and southern Vindhya are likely to see above-normal rainfall through the end of July.
While eastern UP is still catching up on its usual rain, the west has already seen more than average—so this boost could help balance things out, but also means keeping an eye out for local flooding or travel disruptions.