Odisha government reshuffle: 34 DFOs shifted in forest department
Odisha just switched things up in its top bureaucracy, moving around IAS and forest officers to boost how the state is run.
This shake-up includes new roles for officers coming back from training and big transfers in important departments.
It follows another major reshuffle just two days ago.
Focus on improving public service delivery
These changes are about making government work better—especially in departments like Cooperation, Odia Language, Housing, and Forests.
The idea is to put experienced people where they can actually make a difference for public services and resource management.
Key appointments in various departments
Key appointments include Rajesh Prabhakar Patil heading the Cooperation Department (plus extra duties), Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya leading Odia Language & Culture, Samarth Verma overseeing Minor Minerals, and Deepankar Mohapatra taking charge of hockey promotion.
In the Forest Department alone, 34 deputy conservators have been reassigned to help protect Odisha's natural resources.