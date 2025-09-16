US military conducts 2nd strike on vessel off Venezuela coast

The United States military has conducted a second strike on a vessel in international waters off South America, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Monday. The president alleged that the vessel was transporting illegal narcotics from Venezuela and was linked to violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists. "The strike resulted in three male terrorists killed in action," Trump said, adding that no US forces were harmed.

Ongoing operations US intensifies military presence in region This strike comes less than two weeks after a similar operation that killed 11 people, allegedly linked to Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. The US has since intensified its military presence in the region, deploying the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit along with 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico.

Denials issued Venezuela denies links to Tren de Aragua Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said last week that Venezuela is "not betting on conflict" with the US, "nor do we want conflict." Gil denied any link between the Venezuelan government and Tren de Aragua, claiming that the gang was no longer active in their country after they dismantled it during a prison raid in 2023. The gang was declared a terrorist organization by the US in February.