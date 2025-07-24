Next Article
Dalai Lama for Bharat Ratna? MPs, students rally behind
Calls for the Dalai Lama to receive India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, are getting louder.
Students in Tawang just held a rally for his 90th birthday, urging the government to recognize his six decades of peaceful life and influence in India.
Campaign for Bharat Ratna begins
A cross-party group of MPs—plus Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister—are leading the campaign, aiming for 100 endorsements before approaching PM Modi.
Supporters say honoring the Dalai Lama would celebrate his message of peace and non-violence since he made India his home in 1959 after fleeing Tibet.
Past Bharat Ratna winners include Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela, so it's a pretty big deal.