Dalai Lama for Bharat Ratna? MPs, students rally behind

Campaign for Bharat Ratna begins

A cross-party group of MPs—plus Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister—are leading the campaign, aiming for 100 endorsements before approaching PM Modi.

Supporters say honoring the Dalai Lama would celebrate his message of peace and non-violence since he made India his home in 1959 after fleeing Tibet.

Past Bharat Ratna winners include Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela, so it's a pretty big deal.