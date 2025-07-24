Next Article
Will Trump's ceasefire hold? India, Pakistan on edge after Pahalgam attack
After a deadly attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead, things got tense fast between India and Pakistan.
India responded with airstrikes on terrorist camps across the border, pushing both countries dangerously close to war.
The situation cooled off only after US President Donald Trump stepped in and announced a ceasefire—surprisingly, even before officials in either country did.
Political drama in India
The way the ceasefire was handled has sparked political drama in India, with opposition leaders demanding answers about why Trump broke the news first.
Meanwhile, both sides are now under pressure to work out real solutions for long-term peace.
The world is watching closely to see if this fragile calm will last—or if more trouble is around the corner.