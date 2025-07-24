India launches new clean air action plans for 130 cities

Cleaner vehicles, better roads...action plan in detail

Since 2020, over ₹13,000 crore has been set aside for these efforts, with most already put to use.

Cities will see better roads, less traffic congestion, and more green spaces.

Pollution boards are ramping up checks on factories and enforcing stricter rules. Plus, cleaner BS-VI vehicle standards and electric bus schemes like PM E-DRIVE are in play.

There's also a push to manage crop waste better so farmers burn less in fields—all aiming to help us breathe easier in our cities.