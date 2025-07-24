IAF set to buy next-gen fighter jets as a stopgap

Both the US and Russia are in talks with India. The US has put the F-35 on the table (a jet usually reserved for close allies), while Russia is pitching a co-production deal for its Su-57 with tech transfer included. No final call yet, but options like leasing or direct purchase are being discussed.

Boosting 'Make in India' along the way

This move could also tie in with plans to build more advanced fighters right here in India under 'Make in India.'

It's about strengthening local defense manufacturing so we're not always relying on imports.

Expect an official decision soon as the IAF looks to keep pace with shifting regional threats.