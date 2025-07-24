IAF set to buy next-gen fighter jets as a stopgap
The Indian Air Force is looking to pick up 40-60 fifth-generation fighter jets from abroad, since its own AMCA project won't be ready until at least 2035.
With only 31 squadrons out of the needed 42, the IAF wants to quickly fill this gap—especially as China and Pakistan ramp up their air power.
US and Russia are front-runners
Both the US and Russia are in talks with India.
The US has put the F-35 on the table (a jet usually reserved for close allies), while Russia is pitching a co-production deal for its Su-57 with tech transfer included.
No final call yet, but options like leasing or direct purchase are being discussed.
Boosting 'Make in India' along the way
This move could also tie in with plans to build more advanced fighters right here in India under 'Make in India.'
It's about strengthening local defense manufacturing so we're not always relying on imports.
Expect an official decision soon as the IAF looks to keep pace with shifting regional threats.