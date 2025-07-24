Mettur Dam nearly full for 4th time this year India Jul 24, 2025

Tamil Nadu's Mettur Dam is just shy of its 120-foot limit, reaching 119.90 feet on Thursday—marking the fourth time this year it's been almost full.

With storage at 93.45 tmc ft out of 93.47, it's a rare streak that shows how intense the monsoon and upstream releases have been in 2025.