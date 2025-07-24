Next Article
Mettur Dam nearly full for 4th time this year
Tamil Nadu's Mettur Dam is just shy of its 120-foot limit, reaching 119.90 feet on Thursday—marking the fourth time this year it's been almost full.
With storage at 93.45 tmc ft out of 93.47, it's a rare streak that shows how intense the monsoon and upstream releases have been in 2025.
What the current water levels mean
Consistent water levels mean steady supply for farms in the Cauvery delta.
Even as inflow dipped slightly to 19,306 cusecs, water released for irrigation held steady—helping keep crops (and farmers) afloat while also reminding everyone how vital good water management is to avoid flooding downstream.