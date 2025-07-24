Next Article
UP teachers' recruitment : Candidates finally get appointment letters after 12 years
After more than a decade of waiting, Uttar Pradesh's recruitment of 29,334 assistant teachers is finally wrapping up.
The process started way back in 2013 but was put on hold for years, leaving thousands of candidates stuck.
Thanks to a Supreme Court order this January, the last 1,700 positions are now being filled.
Candidates can finally look forward to starting their careers
Many hopefuls like Alok Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Patel faced tough times—traveling for court hearings and dealing with money problems—all while holding onto their dream of teaching.
With appointment letters now going out, these candidates can finally look forward to starting their careers in education.