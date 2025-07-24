UP teachers' recruitment : Candidates finally get appointment letters after 12 years India Jul 24, 2025

After more than a decade of waiting, Uttar Pradesh's recruitment of 29,334 assistant teachers is finally wrapping up.

The process started way back in 2013 but was put on hold for years, leaving thousands of candidates stuck.

Thanks to a Supreme Court order this January, the last 1,700 positions are now being filled.