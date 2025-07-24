Next Article
Ahead of Modi's Red Fort speech, India tightens drone security
Ahead of PM Modi's big Independence Day speech at Delhi's Red Fort, the Defence Ministry is taking no chances.
They've banned Chinese surveillance gear over data worries and are rolling out extra aerial patrols to watch for any drone threats.
How India is bolstering security
Security teams are installing anti-drone devices and radar systems to block any unwanted flying objects.
The Indian Air Force is on alert, and smart cameras will scan faces and number plates for added safety.
These upgrades come after recent concerns about security gaps—so the goal is a smooth, safe celebration for everyone on August 15.