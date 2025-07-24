Next Article
Customer claims worm in food at Bengaluru airport cafe
Rameshwaram Cafe at Bengaluru airport claims a customer faked finding a worm in their pongal just to demand ₹25 lakh.
After the video of the alleged incident blew up online, the cafe filed an FIR, sharing call records and messages they say prove it was an extortion attempt meant to damage their reputation.
Cafe filed FIR, says 'deliberate attempt to malign business'
Cafe founder Divya Raghav insists their airport outlets follow strict hygiene rules and called the whole thing "a deliberate attempt to malign the business."
She says, "We have always maintained strict hygiene protocols."
Police are now investigating both sides of what happened.