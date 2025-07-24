Customer claims worm in food at Bengaluru airport cafe India Jul 24, 2025

Rameshwaram Cafe at Bengaluru airport claims a customer faked finding a worm in their pongal just to demand ₹25 lakh.

After the video of the alleged incident blew up online, the cafe filed an FIR, sharing call records and messages they say prove it was an extortion attempt meant to damage their reputation.