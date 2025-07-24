Next Article
Sharda University student suicide: Accused professors arrested, university responds
Sharda University is in the spotlight after 21-year-old dental student Jyoti allegedly died by suicide, leaving a note accusing two faculty members of harassment.
Both professors have been arrested for abetment.
The incident has sparked serious questions about campus safety and support.
University admits it needs to improve crisis response
The university set up a five-member committee to investigate but is still waiting for Jyoti's parents to share their side.
Meanwhile, Jyoti's father has filed his own complaint, saying the university mishandled things after her death.
The administration admits their crisis response needs work and says they're suspending the accused staff, promising reforms so something like this doesn't happen again.