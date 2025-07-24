Next Article
Woman kills husband, tries to pass it off as suicide
Farzana Khan, 29, has confessed to killing her husband Mohammed Shahid (also known as Irfan) on a Sunday evening in Delhi's Nihal Vihar.
She first tried to make it look like a suicide, but later admitted the real reasons were unhappiness with their sex life, Shahid's heavy online gambling debts, and an affair she was having with his cousin.
How the police cracked the case
The case took a turn when doctors noticed three stab wounds on Shahid's body—raising doubts about the suicide story.
Police then checked Farzana's phone and found searches about ways to kill someone, pointing to pre-planning.
After being confronted with this evidence, she confessed and was arrested on a Tuesday.
The investigation is still ongoing.