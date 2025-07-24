Woman kills husband, tries to pass it off as suicide India Jul 24, 2025

Farzana Khan, 29, has confessed to killing her husband Mohammed Shahid (also known as Irfan) on a Sunday evening in Delhi's Nihal Vihar.

She first tried to make it look like a suicide, but later admitted the real reasons were unhappiness with their sex life, Shahid's heavy online gambling debts, and an affair she was having with his cousin.