India's reservoirs over 60% full this year: Where does your
Thanks to strong monsoon rains, India's reservoirs are now over 60% full—much better than last year and even above the 10-year average, says the Central Water Commission.
That's about 101.864 billion cubic meters of water out of a possible 182.461 BCM, which is a solid boost for the country.
Regional breakdown of reservoir levels
Not every part of India is seeing the same gains, though. Rajasthan leads the north with nearly 78% full reservoirs, while other northern states lag behind at around 50%.
In the east, Mizoram's reservoirs are almost overflowing and Tripura is above 80%, but most of the region sits at just under half capacity.
The west is doing well too—thanks mainly to Maharashtra—with over 62% storage overall.
Down south and in central India, levels have climbed as well (nearly 95% in Tamil Nadu and close to 65% in Madhya Pradesh), and upcoming weather from the Bay of Bengal could help even more.