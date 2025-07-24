India's reservoirs over 60% full this year: Where does your

Regional breakdown of reservoir levels

Not every part of India is seeing the same gains, though. Rajasthan leads the north with nearly 78% full reservoirs, while other northern states lag behind at around 50%.

In the east, Mizoram's reservoirs are almost overflowing and Tripura is above 80%, but most of the region sits at just under half capacity.

The west is doing well too—thanks mainly to Maharashtra—with over 62% storage overall.

Down south and in central India, levels have climbed as well (nearly 95% in Tamil Nadu and close to 65% in Madhya Pradesh), and upcoming weather from the Bay of Bengal could help even more.