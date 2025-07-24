Indore baby born with 2 heads, 1 body
On July 22, a baby girl was born in Indore with two heads and one body—a super rare condition called dicephalic parapagus twinning.
Delivered by C-section at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, she's now in the NICU, dealing with serious breathing problems and other health issues.
Baby has 2 hearts
Weighing 2.8kg at birth, the baby has two hearts—one is severely underdeveloped and the other isn't normal either.
Dr. Nilesh Jain shared that she's currently on life support as doctors do everything they can.
Sadly, survival chances for babies with this condition are extremely low, especially since vital organs are shared, making surgery nearly impossible.
Case highlights medical challenges and hope families hold onto
Cases like this are incredibly rare and highlight just how complex—and fragile—life can be right from the start.
It's a reminder of both medical challenges and the hope that families and doctors hold onto in tough situations.